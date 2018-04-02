2 injured in vacant warehouse fire in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Authorities in St. Louis are investigating after two people were injured in a fire at a vacant warehouse.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that both victims were hospitalized in critical condition after the fire broke out Sunday in the vacant warehouse south of downtown.

Fire Department Capt. Garon Mosby says a third person at the scene walked away as firefighters arrived. He says the cause of the fire is under investigation.

The warehouse is in an industrial area near the Mississippi River floodwall area south of downtown St. Louis.