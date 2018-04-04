2 Injured When Car Crashes into Post Office

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A post office in north St. Louis County closed early Monday after a car crashed into its building, injuring two women.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that a car drove through a window and into the Jennings post office lobby on Halls Ferry Road about 11:30 a.m. The car then hit an interior wall and entered a post office work area.

The driver was rescued from the vehicle and suffered minor injuries, but a customer in the lobby was taken to Barnes-Jewish Hospital for treatment. Both victims were women.

Police suspect the driver suffered a medical episode before the crash.