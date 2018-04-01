2 Kids Return to US After Overseas Custody Dispute

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Two children are back with their mother in Jefferson City after an overseas custody dispute.

The Jefferson City News-Tribune reports that Gaila Trusty's 11- and 12-year-old children traveled to Moscow over the summer to spend time with their father. But authorities said that before the visitation period ended, the father told Trusty he had no intention of returning the children. He was charged in Missouri with child abduction, and Trusty traveled to Russia.

She and an American security consultant planned to swoop in after the children were dropped off at school. But Russian school personnel became involved, police were called and officials from the American Embassy were summoned. After a long meeting, Trusty was able to win over the Russian authorities.

The children returned to the U.S. in mid-November.