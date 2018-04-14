2 killed, 3 injured after shooting at Kansas City party

By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Kansas City police are investigating a shooting at a family party that left two people dead and three others injured.

Police say the shooting happened early Sunday in eastern Kansas City.

One person was dead at the scene and another died at a hospital. The conditions of the three who were injured were not immediately available.

No information on a possible suspect was released.