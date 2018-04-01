2 killed, 7 hurt in Detroit barbershop shooting

DETROIT (AP) - Detroit police said gunfire broke out at a barbershop known for gambling activity, leaving at least two people dead.

Police spokeswoman Kelly Miner said the shootings happened Wednesday evening at Al's Barber Shop. She earlier gave the name as Rockies, but now said that's the name of a different shop in the area.

Miner said nine men were shot and two of them are confirmed dead.

She said people in two cars exchanged gunfire with each other, then shot into the barbershop. She said the dead men were inside the shop.

The barbershop is in a strip mall along a major road on Detroit's east side.

Police Chief James Craig said the barbershop is a known gambling site but doesn't know if the shooting was gambling-related.