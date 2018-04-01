2 killed, a dozen wounded in separate St. louis shootings

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Authorities say two people have been killed and a dozen others wounded since Saturday in St. Louis.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that police say a man was fatally shot around 1 a.m. Monday and a woman around 9:20 p.m. Sunday. Both victims died after being taken to hospitals. Their names weren't immediately released. Police have not made arrests or said they have any suspects in either homicide.

Police also say nine people were wounded Sunday in eight separate shootings. Three others were wounded Saturday in separate incidents.

Surviving victims included one person who was shot in the face and another in the back. Others suffered leg and arm wounds.