2 killed at campground are identified

LAKE OZARK (AP) — Authorities have identified the two people shot to death at a central Missouri campground.

Lake Ozark Police Chief Gary Landerville said Friday the victims were Sheri Lynn Parker and James Hagerty Parker. He says they managed the Riverview RV Park in Lake Ozark.

Authorities say they went to the park early Wednesday after receiving reports of gunfire. The Parkers were found dead in the living quarters of the park's office.

A married couple also reported shots were fired into their RV. The man was wounded but his wife was not hurt.

The Miller County prosecutor charged 58-year-old Gary L. Sweet with two counts of first-degree murder on Thursday.

A probable cause statement written by a Lake Ozark detective says the Parkers evicted Sweet from the park in October.