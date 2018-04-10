2 killed in central Missouri crash

TUSCUMBIA (AP) — Two people have been killed in a head-on crash in central Missouri.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the crash occurred Friday evening on U.S. Highway 54 in Miller County when a vehicle headed west in the eastbound lanes collided with the car the two victims were in.

The patrol identified the victims as 38-year-old Travis A. Davolt of Eldon, and 12-year-old Dominic A. Delong of Eldon. The patrol says they were pronounced dead at the scene.