2 killed in fatal car crash in suburban Kansas City

LEE'S SUMMIT (AP) — Authorities say two people have died in a crash in the Kansas City suburb of Lee's Summit.

Police said in a news release the crash happened Monday when the driver of a northbound vehicle was attempting to pass another vehicle. Upon encountering an oncoming southbound vehicle, the driver attempted to return to the northbound lane. But the passing vehicle skidded sideways before it was struck broadside by the southbound vehicle.

Two passengers in the passing vehicle died, one at a hospital and one at the scene. The driver is listed in serious condition. The driver of the southbound vehicle was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

The crash is under investigation. The names of the victims weren't immediately released.