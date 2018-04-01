2 Killed in Northwest Missouri Crash

ST. JOSEPH - Two St. Joseph men have been killed in a single-vehicle accident in northwest Missouri.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 20-year-old Aric D. Anderson and 31-year-old Douglas B. Arrow died in the crash late Saturday.

The patrol says the accident occurred when the car the men were in traveled off the south side of road in eastern St. Joseph and hit an embankment.

Both victims were ejected.