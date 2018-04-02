2 men die in Cass County crash

By: The Associated Press

LIBERTY (AP) — Two men have died after a weekend crash in western Missouri.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 38-year-old Shannon L. Hemingway of Kansas City, and 26-year-old Clinten E. Fields of Butler, died in the crash. The patrol says the accident occurred when the two vehicles the men were in collided on Interstate 49 in Cass County.

The patrol says both men died at the scene.