2 Men Die in Livingston County Crash

CHILLICOTHE, Mo. (AP) - Two northwest Missouri men have died after their speeding pickup truck became airborne and crashed into a barbed wire fence and two utility poles.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol identified the victims as 27-year-old Byron King of Chillicothe and 19-year-old Dakota Nichols of Trenton.

The accident happened Friday night eight miles west of Chillicothe on Missouri 190. The patrol says the truck King was driving became airborne when it crested a hill at a high rate of speed. After landing, the truck skidded off the side of the road, striking a fence and pole. The truck overturned several times, hit a second pole and came to rest on its wheels.

Nichols wasn't wearing a seat belt and was ejected. Both men were pronounced dead by the Livingston County coroner.