2 Men Drown in Mo. Lakes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Two Missouri State Highway Patrol says two men have drowned in Missouri lakes.

The patrol says 26-year-old Brett K. Baslee, of Kansas City, drowned at Longview Lake in Jackson County. The patrol says police were called late Friday by someone reporting that one of their friends who couldn't swim appeared to have drowned near the lake's marina. The victim's body was recovered Saturday.

The patrol also says 36-year-old Christopher L. Roper, El Dorado Springs, drowned while swimming Saturday afternoon at Stockton Lake in Cedar County.