2 men get probation for role in KC man's killing

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A Jackson County judge has ordered five years of probation for the last two defendants in the 2010 shooting death of a Kansas City businessman.

The Kansas City Star reports that Michael Dear and Joel Thomas apologized Friday for their roles in the shooting death of 49-year-old Michael Tutera, during a robbery of his home south of the Country Club Plaza.

As part of their sentence, they were ordered to perform 200 hours of community service. They will go to prison if they violate the terms of their probation.

Initially, prosecutors charged Dear and Thomas with second-degree murder. Prosecutors said they made statements regarding their roles in exchange for being allowed to plead guilty in July to reduced charges of first-degree burglary.