2 men, including paraplegic, die in suburban St. Louis fire

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Two people are dead after a fire broke out at a suburban St. Louis home and neighbors were unable to pull them to safety.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the fire was reported at 12:30 a.m. Saturday in a small home in Country Club Hills.

Neighbor Darnell Gardner says he ran to the house but couldn't get through the front because the smoke was too thick. He says he and others gathered at a rear window where a paraplegic man was seen on the floor.

Gardner says they tried to pull the man through the window but he was too heavy. Firefighters had to cut a larger opening to get the man out.

The paraplegic man died and firefighters recovered another dead man from a front room.