$2 Million in Emergency Relief Funds Allocated to Missouri

WASHINGTON D.C. - U.S. Transportation Secretary Ray LaHood announced Wednesday the aollocation of $2 million in quick release emergency funds to MoDOT to repair roads and bridges damaged by flooding this summer.

These funds will be available immediately. MoDOT will use the money to expedite emergecy repairs to roads, bridges and highways. MoDOT estimates the total cost of damages from flooding will exceed $11 million.

"The emergency relief funding will restore essential routes and prevent further costly damage to highways," LaHood said.

The funds will also be used to reimburse counties for the cost of repairs that were done in order to resume traffic flow immediately after the flooding and to prevent further damage.