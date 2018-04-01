2 Missouri cities consider solar energy farms

The Associated Press

By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Two Missouri cities are looking to increase their use of solar energy farms instead of relying on oil and coal.

The Kansas City Star reports Sugar Creek and Independence are considering adopting large-scale renewable energy facilities.

Sugar Creek says it has an agreement with a solar-energy business to install a solar farm if enough consumers sign up.

And developers last month submitted proposals to build a solar energy farm Independence.

Industry figures released in December rank Missouri 10th nationally for solar power use.

Missouri energy companies have already opened solar farms across the state, including one in Springfield, Butler and another near St. Louis.