2 Missouri Men Facing Federal Bank Robbery Charge

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) -- Two Missouri men are facing federal charges of robbing a Johnson County, Kan., bank while one of them was dressed as a woman.



Prosecutors say 19-year-old Joshua Parker and 40-year-old Dennis Bowen were charged Monday in U.S. District Court in Kansas City, Kan. Both are from Kansas City, Mo.



The complaint says a bank robber dressed as a woman entered a U.S. Bank branch in Prairie Village just before 2:30 p.m. Friday, jumped on the counter and said, "I'm back."



Prosecutors say the teller recognized the robber as the person who robbed the bank Aug. 23.



Prairie Village police chased a car and apprehended Parker after he ran. Bowen was arrested while he was at the car.



It was not immediately clear late Monday whether either had obtained an attorney.