2 Missouri Men Facing Federal Bank Robbery Charge
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) -- Two Missouri men are facing federal charges of robbing a Johnson County, Kan., bank while one of them was dressed as a woman.
Prosecutors say 19-year-old Joshua Parker and 40-year-old Dennis Bowen were charged Monday in U.S. District Court in Kansas City, Kan. Both are from Kansas City, Mo.
The complaint says a bank robber dressed as a woman entered a U.S. Bank branch in Prairie Village just before 2:30 p.m. Friday, jumped on the counter and said, "I'm back."
Prosecutors say the teller recognized the robber as the person who robbed the bank Aug. 23.
Prairie Village police chased a car and apprehended Parker after he ran. Bowen was arrested while he was at the car.
It was not immediately clear late Monday whether either had obtained an attorney.
More News
Select a station to view its upcoming schedule: