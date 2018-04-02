2 Missouri police academies close due to low enrollment

ST. JOSEPH (AP) — Two police training courses in northwest Missouri have been canceled because of low enrollment.

The Livingston County Sheriff's Office and Missouri Sheriff's Association joined forces to offer the Basic Law Enforcement Training academies in Chillicothe and Kirksville. They were set to begin in August.

The St. Joseph News Press reports the academies have been canceled because too few people were enrolled.

Steve Cox, Livingston County sheriff, said he understands that three students were enrolled in the Chillicothe class, and no one enrolled in the Kirksville class. He said the academies need at least 10 students in order to run.

Cox said a variety of factors could have contributed to the low enrollment, including recent negative headlines concerning officers and low salaries for rural law enforcement.