2 more admit to drug dealing that led to Missouri slaying

SPRINGFIELD (AP) — Two more suspects have pleaded guilty in a methamphetamine distribution conspiracy that led to the ambush killing of a drug trafficker in southwest Missouri.

Twenty-year-old Brooke Danielle Beckley and 28-year-old Jourdan Ashley McGinnis pleaded guilty Tuesday to federal charges.

They were among six people charged as a result of the April 2016 killing of 24-year-old Oscar Martinez-Gaxiola. Prosecutors say Martinez and one of the suspects, Yovanny Aroldo Mendivil-Balderrama, were involved in a New Mexico drug trafficking organization.

Prosecutors say Mendivil-Balderrama worked out an arrangement with Beckley to kill Martinez so she would get more time to pay a drug debt. Beckley admitted to playing a role in the killing. She and McGinnis also admitted to participating in a conspiracy to distribute meth in four Missouri counties.

Another suspect pleaded guilty Monday.