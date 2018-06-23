2 New Charges Filed in Kansas City Shootings

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Two new charges have been filed against a 27-year-old man accused in a series of shooting incidents along Kansas City-area highways.

Mohammed P. Whitaker, of Grandview, was charged in April with 18 felony counts stemming from highway shootings that started in early March, injuring three people. He's being held on $1 million bond.

The Jackson County prosecutors said Friday that a grand jury indicted Whitaker on 20 charges, which are the original 18 plus two new charges stemming from a March 18 shooting on Interstate 70 in Blue Springs. The prosecutor's office says in that incident, a bullet pierced a car door and hit the driver in the leg.

The new charges are unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action.