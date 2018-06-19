2 People Found Dead in SW Mo. Home

ASBURY, Mo. - Authorities in southwest Missouri are investigating the deaths of a man and women whose bodies were found inside a home.

The Joplin Globe reports that the bodies were found Tuesday in a home north of Asbury, a town of about 200 north of Joplin.

Sheriff Randee Kaiser says the bodies were discovered after a deputy was flagged down by an individual who was concerned because he hadn't seen the people in a while. Kaiser says investigators got a search warrant and began processing the scene Tuesday afternoon. He says there were no obvious signs of foul play.

The names of the deceased are being withheld while family members are notified.