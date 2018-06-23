2 pit bulls shot to death in Springfield in wake of new ban
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Two pit bulls have been shot to death in the last week in Springfield, where city officials passed a ban on the dogs earlier this month.
The Kansas City Star reports that one family's pit bull was killed Saturday. Police say a neighbor shot the dog when it jumped a fence into a yard and attacked the neighbor's dog.
Police say a woman tried to separate the dogs, but when a man intervened, the pit bull turned on him and he shot the dog.
On Thursday, a Springfield man shot an unleashed pit bull to death because the dog grabbed his leashed dog by the neck while they were out for a walk.
More News
Grid
List
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Outside a sprawling mall in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, young single men and women walk... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - One softball player is setting her team up for success before she leaves for college. On Saturday,... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The discussion on community policing continues to ripple through Columbia after a citywide meeting Saturday. The City... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City police are investigating the shooting death of a man near a house in... More >>
in
(CNN) -- White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said she was kicked out of a Virginia restaurant by its owner... More >>
in
COLUMBIA (AP) — The wife of a former University of Missouri football coach is helping her husband remember the details... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – Reaching all generations was the goal of one Columbia woman on Saturday. Cheryl Miller is the president... More >>
in
CAMDEN COUNTY - Two teenage boys suffered serious injuries in an ATV accident Friday night, according to the Missouri State... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A national gathering in St. Louis in September will focus on election security. Missouri... More >>
in
FULTON - The city of Fulton kicked off their annual Street Festival in style Friday with live music, a carnival,... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A 30-year-old inmate was charged Friday with capital murder in the shooting deaths of... More >>
in
BOONVILLE - People will see a few more cars drive through town this weekend, as the city celebrates its annual... More >>
in
BOONVILLE – Police said a technician at a local gas station found an internal skimmer device inside a gas pump... More >>
in
CALLAWAY COUNTY - A Fulton man could face more than 200 years in prison after being found guilty of 12... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY – The U.S. House passed the 2018 farm bill, formally known as the Agriculture and Nutrition Act of... More >>
in
FULTON - Despite rainfall these past two days, statistics show most of Missouri is dryer than usual. Data released... More >>
in
HUNTSVILLE – The sentencing phase of the trial for a convicted murderer began Friday. Jeffrey Nichols was convicted Thursday... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Graduate students at the University of Missouri celebrated Thursday after they were officially considered employees, but the celebration... More >>
in