2 Sentenced for Helping to Hide Stolen Loot

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A St. Louis woman has been sentenced to 18 months in prison and her mother to a year of probation for helping to hide some of the money stolen in the big ATM Solutions robbery in St. Louis. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 24-year-old Candi Goodson and her 50-year-old mother, Cathy Goodson, were sentenced Monday in federal court.

Both pleaded guilty in January - Candi Goodson to conspiracy and Cathy Goodson to lying to the FBI. Four men robbed the ATM Solutions office in St. Louis in 2010, getting away with $6.6 million, one of the largest heists ever in St. Louis. The Goodsons were not part of the robbery.