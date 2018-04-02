2 seriously injured when truck sideswipes tour bus near KC

BLUE SPRINGS (AP) — Two people are seriously injured and eight others received minor injuries after a tractor-trailer sideswiped a tour bus that had pulled to the side of Interstate 70 east of Kansas City with a flat tire.

The Kansas City Star reports the bus carrying the driver and nine passengers was headed from St. Louis to Overland Park, Kansas, on Monday when the driver felt a tire was flat and pulled over.

Missouri State Highway Patrol spokesman Collin Stosberg says the semitrailer veered out of its lane around 10:45 a.m. and struck the bus, pushing it down an embankment.

The uninjured truck driver was cited for careless and imprudent driving.

One of the bus passengers was in critical condition Monday afternoon at an Independence hospital and one was in serious condition.