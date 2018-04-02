2 Smithville Lake beaches closed because of algae outbreak

By: The Associated Press

SMITHVILLE (AP) - Two beaches at Smithville Lake have been closed because of an outbreak of blue-green algae.

WDAF-TV reported the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and health officials made the decision to close parts of the lake 20 miles north of Kansas City.

The closure means no swimming will be allowed at Camp Branch and Little Platte. The boat ramp and marina will also be closed.

The algae can be dangerous to humans and pets, causing nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, seizures, breathing problems and other unexplained illnesses.

Clay County sheriff's dispatchers said the lake itself is not off-limits to boaters.

It's not clear when the beaches will reopen.