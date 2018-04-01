2 St. Louis Officials Accused of Stealing $465,000



ST. LOUIS - Two St. Louis officials are facing federal charges that they stole nearly a half million dollars in city funds over the past eight years.

A federal grand jury indicted 43-year-old Thomas "Dan" Stritzel, the city's chief park ranger, and 55-year-old deputy parks commissioner Joseph Vacca.

The indictment released Thursday accuses each man of three mail-fraud counts, alleging they men used various schemes to spend the stolen money on vehicle leases, credit card bills and other expenses.

A message was left Thursday with Stritzel's attorney, Scott Rosenblum. Online court records don't show whether Vacca has legal counsel.

Maggie Carson, a spokeswoman for Mayor Francis Slay, calls the charges "disappointing." She says the two defendants are being placed on forced, unpaid leave, pending disciplinary proceedings.