2 Students Arrested at Hazelwood Central High

HAZELWOOD (AP) - Two students at Hazelwood Central High School in St. Louis County have been arrested after two weapons were found inside a car parked on the school parking lot.

Hazelwood School District Superintendent Grayling Tobias, in a letter to parents, says the incident happened during dismissal from school on Wednesday afternoon. Security learned of a possible fight and saw a commotion in the parking lot.

When security officers approached the car, two teens ran away. The two who stayed were questioned and then arrested. Police are searching for the other two.

Tobias says the encounter may be related to an off-campus incident earlier this week, away from school.