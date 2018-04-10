2 students with ties to Missouri named Rhodes scholars

By: The Associated Press

Jasmine Brown (left) and Camille Borders (right) have been named 2018 Rhodes Scholars. Photo courtesy: Washington University in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Two students who studied at Washington University in St. Louis have been selected as Rhodes scholars.

The Rhodes Trust announced scholarships Sunday for Jasmine Brown of Hillsborough, New Jersey, and Camille Borders of Cincinnati.

Brown is studying biology with a focus in neuroscience. She has done extensive research on genetics and the West Nile virus. She also founded the Minority Association of Rising Scientists that works to help minority students in science and technology.

Borders is majoring in history, and she wrote her dissertation about how slavery affected relationships for African-American women.

She also was active in the 2014 protests in Ferguson, Missouri. And she started a student group to address racial profiling and police brutality.

The two are among 32 in the U.S. chosen as Rhodes scholars.