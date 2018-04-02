2 suburban St. Louis officers shot, expected to recover

ARNOLD (AP) — Two suburban St. Louis police officers suffered non-life threatening injuries when they were shot by a man while responding to a disturbance call.

Arnold police Det. Lt. James Jones said the officers were shot Friday afternoon by a 52-year-old suspect who lived at a trailer park where the disturbance was reported.

Jones said officers didn't shoot the suspect but he was taken to a hospital. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports his condition was unknown.

He says police will seek a warrant against the suspect either later Friday or Saturday.

The incident prompted a lockdown at the nearby Fox Elementary School and Early Childhood Center but those schools later resumed normal operations.

No further details were immediately available.