2 Supremacists Sought in Colo. Prisons Chief Death

DENVER - Authorities investigating the death of Colorado's prisons chief have issued an alert seeking two members of a white supremacist prison gang.

El Paso County sheriff's Lt. Jeff Kramer said Wednesday that deputies are seeking 47-year-old James Lohr and 31-year-old Thomas Guolee in connection with the death of Tom Clements. He says their names surfaced during the investigation and the men could be headed to Nevada or Texas.

The Denver Post reports both men are members of the white supremacist prison gang 211 Crew. That's the same gang whose members included Evan Ebel, who is suspected in the fatal shootings of Clements on March 19 and of a pizza delivery driver two days earlier.

Ebel was killed in a shootout with Texas authorities after their deaths.