2 teenagers charged in ATV theft

CALLAWAY COUNTY - Two teenagers were arrested Wednesday and accused of ATV theft.

According to a release, Callaway County Sheriff's Office deputies responded just outside of Fulton, Tuesday for a reported theft of an ATV. The victim reported that someone unknown had just stolen an ATV from their property and driven it away from the scene.

The release said deputies located the stolen ATV in a wooded area near a residence along County Road 318 around 6 p.m. The ATV was recovered, processed, and returned to the owner.

Deputies arrested Taylor Fields and Tristin Dudley, both 17, on pending charges of first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle.

Fields and Dudley were released to the Callaway County Jail. Fields later posted a bond of $4,500.00 and was released from the Callaway County Jail pending a court appearance. Dudley remained in jail on $4,500.00 bond.