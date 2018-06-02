2 Teens Charged in death of Woman, 70



KANSAS CITY, Mo.- Two teenagers are charged in the fatal stabbing of a 70-year-old Kansas City woman.

The Kansas City Star reports that a 16-year-old has been charged in juvenile court with second-degree murder and first-degree burglary in the death of Marise Barrett, who was stabbed 32 times Sunday at her home.

The 16-year-old, whose name is not being released, is held at the Jackson County Juvenile Detention Center. A hearing is scheduled for April 3 to determine if he'll be prosecuted as an adult.

Another teenager, 17-year-old Kevin J. Brewer, was charged Tuesday in Jackson County Circuit Court with second-degree murder, first-degree burglary and two counts of armed criminal action. He's being held in the county jail.

Court documents say that a cellphone stolen from Barrett led police to Brewer.