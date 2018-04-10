2 women hurt when car and school bus collide in Florissant

FLORISSANT (AP) — Two women are hospitalized in critical condition after the car they were in collided with a school bus in suburban St. Louis.

The accident occurred around 8:15 a.m. Wednesday on Halls Ferry Road in Florissant. Authorities say a car struck the side of a bus from the Ferguson-Florissant School District.

Some students from the bus were taken to a hospital as a precaution. It wasn't immediately known how many students were taken in for examination, or their ages.