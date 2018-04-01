2 women hurt when car and train collide in eastern Missouri

CADET (AP) - Two eastern Missouri women are hospitalized after one of them drove a car into the path of a train.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the accident happened Thursday night in Washington County, injuring the driver, 54-year-old Myrna L. Schrum, and her passenger, 85-year-old Myrna Boyer, both of Cadet.

Schrum suffered minor injuries, and Boyer moderate injuries.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Schrum tried to cross tracks on Highway 47 and was hit by a northbound train. No one on the train was hurt.