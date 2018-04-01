2 women sue former St. Louis-area cop, allege misconduct

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis suburb and one of its former police lieutenants are being sued by two women who allege he drugged them at a bar and abducted them in November 2014.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Wednesday's lawsuit in federal court in St. Louis accuses Pine Lawn of ignoring Steven Blakeney's alleged pattern of abusive, illegal behavior.

The lawsuit filed by two lawyers with the nonprofit law group ArchCity Defenders included hundreds of pages documenting more than a decade of alleged wrongdoing by Blakeney.

Blakeney calls the lawsuit "extremely defamatory and false."

A federal jury last month found Blakeney guilty of conspiring to falsely report that a mayoral candidate had stolen a campaign poster from a business and having that candidate arrested. Blakeney awaits sentencing in that case.