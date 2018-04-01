2-Year-Old Dies at St. Joseph Water Park

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) - St. Joseph police say a 2-year-old boy has died at the Ramada Inn Monkey Cove Water Park.

Police say officers called to the water park Monday evening found employees administering CPR to the child. The boy died later at a St. Joseph hospital.

The St. Joseph News-Press (http://bit.ly/o9NncD) reports that it's unclear what happened to the boy, whose name was not released.