20 arrests made at 'Rave in the Cave'

CRYSTAL CITY (AP) - Nearly two dozen people are facing charges after arrests at the "Rave in the Cave" event near St. Louis over the weekend.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Jefferson County deputies arrested 20 people at parties inside a huge cave near Crystal City. Two people were treated for suspected drug overdoses.

The arrests were for suspicion of open alcohol containers and possession of drugs.

The electronic music parties were Friday and Saturday nights in a 200-acre cave site owned by Fiesta Corp. Owners contend that Jefferson County has no jurisdiction over underground activities, but county officials say events are not allowed in the cave. They also say that organizers did not apply for a special-use permit.