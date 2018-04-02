20 Forced Turnovers Leads WWU to Win

FULTON, MO -- The William Woods University women's basketball team used a 22-4 advantage at the free throw line and forced 20 turnovers to earn a 59-48 American Midwest Conference victory over Williams Baptist College on Tuesday night.

The Owls scored the first eight points in the contest and forced a turnover on each of WBC's first five possessions forcing the Lady Eagles to burn a timeout at the 18:03 mark.

Out of the timeout Williams Baptist would go on a 9-2 run capped off by a Cheyenne Childers basket to pull the Lady Eagles within one point at 10-9.

A Destani Stensrud steal and a basket would put the Owls back up five points at 14-9 with 13:23 remaining. William Woods built a six-point lead at 19-13 with a pair of Olivia Storjohann free throws.

After a Tieara Burks basket at 8:37 both teams would go on a scoring drought that lasted nearly four minutes. Sharonda Brabson broke the streak to pull Williams Baptist within 21-19 wtih 4:45 to play.

The Owls would end the half on a 5-2 run to take a 26-21 lead into the half.

William Woods built its lead to a game-high 12-point margin as a pair of Katie Scherder free throws capped off a 7-0 run.

A Shayna Grant basket cut the WWU lead to seven points with 14:42 remaining in the game. Blake French would put the Owls back up double figures at 40-30 with her only three-point basket of the night but the double-digit lead was short lived. Burks would hit a trey to pull the Lady Eagles back to within seven at 40-33 with a little over 10 minutes remaining. Williams Baptist was able to slowly close the gap to 51-46 with 3:06 left on the clock.

The Owls defense crushed any hope of a Williams Baptist comeback, howver, as they only allowed two points down the stretch. WWU hit all six of its final free throw attempts to pull out the 59-48 victory.

The win puts WWU at 13-2 on the year and 4-1 in the AMC. Williams Baptist falls to 9-8 and 2-3 in conference with the loss.

The Owls were able to overcome being outshot (.356-.298) from the floor as they went 22-of-26 from the line on the night for a season-high .846 success rate. William Woods was disciplined on defense, sending the Lady Eagles to the line just six times on the night, with WBC posting a .667 pace.

Stensrud led all scorers in the game, with her 6-for-6 performance from the line pacing her to a season-high 16 points. She was the only Owl to score in double figures on the night. Childers led the Lady Eagles with 13 points, with Burks and Garrett each chipping in 11.

William Woods will be back in action on Thursday as they travel to Park University for an AMC matchup. Tipoff is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.