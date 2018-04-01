20-Mile Trooper Program Comes to a Close

JEFFERSON CITY - Sunday night marks the conclusion of the Missouri State Highway Patrol's 20-Mile Trooper Program. The project began on Tuesday and aims to promote safer travel during the busy holiday week.

Troopers are stationed every 20 miles on Interstates 35, 44, 55 and 70 and U.S. Highways 60, 61 and 63.

The State Highway Patrol says the program allows its troopers to actively enforce the state's speeding, seatbelt and alcohol laws, and quickly assist travelers that need help

This year Missouri saw three fatal accidents on July 4, down from eight in 2011.