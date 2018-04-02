20-Year-Old Woman Shot on Route K in Columbia

COLUMBIA - A 20-year-old woman is in surgery at University of Missouri Trauma Center in Columbia after being shot in the neck on Route K.

Police caught and identified the suspect as 34-year-old Alfredo Rodriguez after a car chase on I-70. A Missouri State Highway Patrol officer attempted to stop the suspect at I-70 and Route O. When Rodriguez would not stop, a pursuit began and officers laid down tire spikes along the road. After the suspect's tires deflated, the officer caught Rodriguez near I-70 and US 63, and took him into custody.

The woman was able to name Rodriguez as her shooter. Witnesses were able to give police a description of the shooter and his truck, which led to his arrest.

Police were dispatched at about 6 o'clock Sunday evening to 5601 S. Route K.