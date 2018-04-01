200 Animals Removed from Mo. Property

ST. CLAIR - The Humane Society of Missouri has removed more than 250 animals from an eastern Missouri property amid concerns that the animals were neglected.

Humane Society officials on Tuesday removed 192 domestic rabbits, 25 goats, 21 chickens, 10 cats, four dogs and a duck from the property near St. Clair in Franklin County. Authorities say the animals were living in filthy conditions and some had no shelter from the weather.

It wasn't clear if charges would be filed. Nearly 160 animals were removed from the same property in 2010.

The animals were taken to the Humane Society shelter in St. Louis for treatment. A disposition hearing is scheduled for Dec. 4. The Humane Society says many of the animals will be put up for adoption if the society is granted custody.