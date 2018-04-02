2004 Kirksville Crash Report

Source: The Associated Press

Their report on the crash of Corporate Airlines flight 5966 was released Tuesday. They say the pilot focused more on looking outside the cockpit window than at the plane's instrument panel. They also say the two-man crew was fatigued and "lacked a professional tone" in the cockpit. Both men and 11 of 13 passengers were killed aboard the twin-engine Jetstream 32 when it crashed in October 2004 in a northeast Missouri field one mile short of a runway. The National Transportation Safety Board is expected to vote to approve the investigator's report later Tuesday.