2011 Bowl Game Schedule Announced

ARLINGTON, TX (FBA) - The Football Bowl Association (FBA) officially released the cumulative schedule for the 2011-12 bowl season on Thursday. Once again this season, 35 bowl games are scheduled to be played in 28 communities across the nation.

The Mizzou Tigers have played in a record six-consecutive bowl games entering the 2011 season, and seven in the last eight seasons. Mizzou's consecutive bowl streak is the third-longest in the Big 12 (Oklahoma - 12; Texas Tech - 11).

The 35 postseason bowl games will play host to a total of 7,000 student-athletes, nearly 14,000 band members, almost 1,300 cheerleaders, 100,000-plus additional performers and close to 2 million fans.

Bowl games bring a measure of importance to the college football regular season unmatched by any other sport. The bowl season begins with three games scheduled on December 17 and will conclude with the Allstate BCS National Championship Game in New Orleans on January 9.

Here is complete 2011-12 Bowl Schedule. Dates and times subject to change.

Payouts are combined totals. BCS payouts include all funds distributed to participating and non-participating conferences, Football Championship Division, Notre Dame, and other entities.