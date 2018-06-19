2014 NFL Draft: Day Two

NEW YORK CITY -- 68 more players heard their name called on Friday in rounds two and three of the 2014 NFL Draft at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. The St. Louis rams made two selections in the first round on Thursday night, drafting Auburn OT Greg Robinson and Pittsburg DT Aaron Donald. The Kansas City Chiefs lone first round selection was used on Auburn DE Dee Ford.

Former Missouri Football Players

Carolina Panthers - 60th overall pick, 28th pick in round two: Missouri DE Kony Ealy.The 6-foot-4, 273-pound Ealy started 25 games and had 14 sacks during his three seasons at Missouri. As a junior he had 43 tackles and 9.5 sacks and earned 1st-Team All-SEC honors while he helped lead the Tigers to a 12-2 season and SEC Eastern Division and Cotton Bowl championships. General manager Dave Gettleman said before the draft if there was a "blue goose pass rusher" on the board he wouldn't hesitate to draft him. The Panthers led the NFL with 60 sacks last season and have two established starting defensive ends in Charles Johnson and Greg Hardy, the team's designated franchise player. Ealy is the latest Tiger defensive linemen to be taken in the NFL Draft, joining Sheldon Richardson (2013 1st round pick by the New York Jets), Aldon Smith (2011 1st round pick by the San Francisco 49ers), Ziggy Hood (2009 1st round pick by the Pittsburgh Steelers) as high-round picks.

Thanks to all of the #MizzouNation friends and family for the support! — kony montoy ealy (@EalyKony) May 10, 2014

Seattle Seahawks - 64th overall pick, 32nd pick in round two: Missouri OT Justin Britt. The offensive line appeared to be a need for the Seahawks heading into the draft with starting right tackle Breno Giacomini and guard Paul McQuistan leaving in free agency. Britt was an all-Southeastern Conference first-team selection in 2013. Britt started all 14 games at left tackle last season, but played right tackle in the past for the Tigers. He's also projected to be able to move to guard as well and versatility has proven important for the Seahawks. At 6-foot-5, 327 pounds, Britt started 36 of 49 career games at Missouri. Britt's selection marks the highest Missouri OL pick since tackle John Clay went to Oakland with the 15th overall pick in the first round of the 1987 NFL Draft. It is the highest a Tiger offensive lineman has been drafted under Coach Gary Pinkel.

Still trying to soak it all in! I'm a Seattle Seahawk!! #12 — Justin Britt (@JustinBritt68) May 10, 2014

St. Louis Rams

41st overall pick, 9th pick in round two (traded up three spots with Buffalo Bills in exchange for 5th round pick, 153 overall): Florida State CB Lamarcus Joyner. The 5-foot-8, 184-pound Joyner was an All-American and fills one of the team's pre-draft needs. He started every game his last three seasons and was a finalist for the Bronko Nagurski and Jim Thorpe awards. Joyner was second on the team with a career-high 69 tackles and led the Atlantic Coast Conference with 5½ sacks for the national champion Seminoles.

75th overall pick, 11th pick in round three: Auburn RB Tre Mason. 5-foot-8, 207-pound, Mason rushed for 195 yards in the national championship game loss to Florida State. He was a first-team All-Southeastern Conference selection running behind tackle Greg Robinson, who the Rams took with the second overall pick on Thursday night. Rams general manager Les Snead played at Auburn. Zac Stacy just missed a 1,000-yard season as a rookie last year. The Rams also like Benny Cunningham, an undrafted rookie last season who had a 100-yard game against the Bears.

Kansas City Chiefs

87th overall pick, 23rd pick in round three: Rice DB Phillip Gaines. The 6-foot-0, 193-pund Gaines fills a void in the pass defense that was shredded by Indianapolis in the playoffs. Kansas City was in need of safety help after losing starter Kendrick Lewis in free agency. It is possible that Gaines could ultimately make the switch to that position. The Chiefs did not have a second-round pick after sending it to San Francisco in the deal that netted them quarterback Alex Smith. That made it a long night for general manager John Dorsey and coach Andy Reid, who had to wait until the 87th overall pick before nabbing a player.

The 2014 NFL Draft will conclude on Saturday with rounds four, five, six and seven. Coverage will run from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. CT on ESPN and the NFL Network.