2014 Winter Olympics: When and Where to Watch Monday's Action

KOMU's Monday Olympic coverage features five gold medal finals.

Biathlon remains the only winter sport in which the U.S. has never won an Olympic medal, but New York native Tim Burke, who earned bronze in this event earlier this season, will look to change that in Sochi.

The super combined alpine skiing event, which involves one downhill run and one slalom run in a single day, is the first event on the women's alpine program. Julia Mancuso, whose three Olympic medals are the most by any female American ski racer, should be in contention four years after winning silver in this event in Vancouver. She'll have to be faster than a deep field of European contenders, led by German reigning champion Maria Hoefl-Riesch.

The first day of competition in short track speed skating is headlined by the final of the men's 1500m, one of the two events in which top American J.R. Celski won bronze in Vancouver. Celski will be challenged by Russia's Viktor Ahn, who missed Vancouver because of a knee injury but won three gold medals in Torino skating for his native South Korea as Ahn Hyun-Soo. Apolo Ohno's former rival has since changed his nationality and his name, but he remains among the best in the sport. He may have a chance to win Russia's first ever short track medal.

One of the lasting images of the Vancouver Games occurred when Alex Bilodeau became the first Canadian to win Olympic gold on home soil and celebrated his victory with his older brother Frederic, who has cerebral palsy. Bilodeau will look to defend his title in Sochi, but his teammate Mikael Kingsubry edged him for the world title last March. The Americans cannot be counted out either, as they have won a medal in this event in four consecutive Games.

Two all-out sprints determine who gets gold in this distance. Wisconsin native Tucker Fredricks, who specializes in the 500m, makes his third Olympic appearance in Sochi, where he will be joined on the ice by American record holder Mitch Whitmore.

You can find NBC's Monday Olympic coverage schedule below:

KOMU

2 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Men's Biathlon - 12.5km Pursuit Gold Medal Final

Men's Freestyle Skiing - Moguls Competition



7 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Women's Alpine Skiing - Super Combined Gold Medal Final

Men's Short Track - 1500m Gold Medal Final

Men's Freestyle Skiing - Moguls Gold Medal Final

Men's Speed Skating - 500m Gold Medal Final



11:05 p.m. - 12:05 a.m.

Women's Short Track - Competition

Women's Luge - Competition



12:05 a.m. - 3:30 a.m.

Primetime Encore



NBCSN

2 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Women's Curling Encore - USA vs. Switzerland



4 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Game of the Day: Women's Hockey - USA vs. Switzerland



CNBC

4 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Men's Curling - USA vs. Norway