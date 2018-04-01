2014 Winter Olympics: When and Where to Watch Sunday's Action

Sunday, February 09 2014
By: Jake Lasofsky, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

(Programming note: For highlights and online coverage log onto our KOMU Olympic Zone.)

The final day of the first-ever figure skating team event gets underway with the men's free skate. The competition favors the most well-rounded skating countries, meaning the fight for the podium will be fierce among Canada, the United States, and host country Russia on the event's final night

Russia lost a medal contender when biathlete Anastasia Kuzmina changed her citizenship to compete for Slovakia at the Vancouver Games, where she won gold in the sprint. She returns to her home country to try to defend her Olympic title.

Norwegian Petter Northug, who is his nation's most popular athlete, takes the snow in Sochi for the first time in the event formerly known as the pursuit. After winning four medals, including two gold, in Vancouver, Northug could be poised for an even bigger haul in Sochi.

Skiing's signature race covers two miles in two minutes and has been won by two Americans. Bode Miller, the most decorated U.S. Olympic skier of all time, would like to become the third after winning bronze in Vancouver. The 36-year-old Miller will have to contend with a deep field of rivals, led by Norway's Aksel Lund Svindal, the 2010 Olympic silver medalist and reigning world champion.

South Lake Tahoe's Jamie Anderson is favored to win the first gold medal as women's slopestyle makes its Olympic debut. The 23-year-old avid environmentalist has been the dominant figure in the event in recent years.

At just 24, Austrian star Gregor Schlierenzauer is already being called one of ski jumping's all-time greats, but is still in search of his first individual Olympic gold medal. Swiss rival Simon Ammann, who has broadened his aerial skillset by earning his pilot's license since sweeping the individual events for a second time in Vancouver, could also be in the hunt.

For an up to date medal count check out KOMU's Olympic Zone Medals Race here.

Check out the full schedule of NBC's Sunday coverage below:

KOMU
1 p.m. - 5 p.m.
Figure Skating - Team Event Gold Medal Final
Men's Free Skate
Women's Biathlon - 7.5km Sprint Gold Medal Final
Women's Speed Skating - 3000m Gold Medal Final
Men's Cross-Country - Skiathlon Gold Medal Final

6 p.m. - 10 p.m.
Figure Skating - Team Event Gold Medal Final
Ladies' Free Skate
Ice Dancing Free Dance
Men's Alpine Skiing - Downhill Gold Medal Final
Women's Snowboarding - Slopestyle Gold Medal Final
Men's Ski Jumping - Individual K-95 Gold Medal Final

10:35 p.m. - 11:35 p.m.
Men's Luge - Singles Gold Medal Final Runs

11:35 p.m. - 3:30 a.m.
Primetime Encore

 

NBCSN

3 p.m. - 4 p.m.
Hockey Encore

4 p.m. - 6 p.m.
Game of the Day: Hockey

