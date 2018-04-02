2014 Winter Olympics: When and Where to Watch Wednesday's Action

Bill Demong had an Olympics to remember in Vancouver, winning gold in the large hill and event and (successfully) proposing to his girlfriend. The three-time Olympian could be in contention, as could the steadily improving Fletcher brothers - Bryan and Taylor, a 2010 Olympian.

Reigning world champions Tatyana Volosozhar and Maksim Trankov look to reinstate Russia's Olympic dominance in pairs figure skating following the 2010 Olympics, where Russia's streak of 12 straight pairs gold medals (dating back to the Soviet era) was snapped. The duo will perform their powerful free skate to Jesus Christ Superstar, but will be challenged by four-time world champions and main rivals Aliona Savchenko and Robin Szolkowy of Germany.

Leading the U.S. team in women's downhill is Julia Mancuso, the silver medalist in Vancouver, who bronze in super combined in Sochi.

Already one of his sport's biggest stars, Shani Davis skates for history as he attempts to become the first American man to win the same event at three Olympic Winter Games. And he might not be the only U.S. skater on the podium - fellow Chicago native Brian Hansen will look to join him.

In women's snowboard halfpipe, the deep U.S. team - led by 2002 Olympic champion Kelly Clark - will be aiming for a podium sweep. But reigning champion Torah Bright of Australia will again be looking to crash the American party.

NBC's schedule for Wednesday coverage is below.

KOMU

2 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Men's Nordic Combined - Individual K-95 Gold Medal Final



7 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Women's Alpine Skiing - Downhill Gold Medal Final

Men's Speed Skating - 1000m Gold Medal Final

Figure Skating - Pairs' Gold Medal Final

Women's Snowboarding - Halfpipe Gold Medal Final



11:05 p.m. - 12:05 a.m.

Luge - Doubles Gold Medal Final Runs



12:05 a.m. - 3:30 a.m.

Primetime Encore



NBCSN



12:45 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.

Luge - Doubles Gold Medal Final Runs



4:30 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Game of the Day: Women's Hockey - USA vs. Canada



CNBC

4 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Men's Curling - Switzerland vs. Great Britain