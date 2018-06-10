2015 Roots N Blues N BBQ festival ticket sales information

COLUMBIA - Thumper Entertainment announced Thursday the 2015 Roots N Blues N BBQ Festival dates.

The festival is scheduled to be between September 25, 26, and 27, 2015 at Stephens Lake Park. Tickets will go on sale with a discounted price on December 8, 2014 at 10 a.m.

There will also be three day weekend passes available for $89, and Whole Hog VIP Passes for $225 and Platinum Pig Weekend passes for $495. These pre-sale discounts will only be available until January 31, 2015.

For more information and updates visit http://rootsnbluesnbbq.com/festival-info/