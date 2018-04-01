2016 MLB Draft Tracker

1 year 9 months 2 weeks ago Saturday, June 11 2016 Jun 11, 2016 Saturday, June 11, 2016 12:03:00 PM CDT June 11, 2016 in Sports
By: Lauren Petterson & Brendon Baker, KOMU 8 Digital Producers

SECAUCUS, New Jersey - The Major League Baseball draft has started. Stay updated on who has been drafted with our draft tracker.

Here are the Mizzou Baseball players that have been drafted so far:

Overall Pick Team Player Position
155th San Francisco Giants Ryan Howard SS
387th Seattle Mariners Reggie McClain RHP
931st Baltimore Orioles Jake Ring CF
1053rd Minnesota Twins Austin Tribby LHP

Here are the players that have been drafted to the St. Louis Cardinals:

Maryville University 

Overall Pick School Player Position
23th Colegio Individualizado PJ Education School Delvin Perez SS
33th Elk Grove High School Dylan Carlson OF
34th Mississippi State Dakota Hudson RHP
70th Virginia Connor Jones RHP
106th North Carolina Zac Gallen RHP
136th USC Jeremy Martinez C
166th George County High School Walker Robbins OF
196th Stanford University Tommy Edman SS
226th North Carolina State Andrew Knizner C
256th Wichita State Sam Tewes RHP
286th Minnesota Matt Fielder OF
316th Western Kentucky University Danny Hudzina  3B
346th Vanderbilt  John Kilichowski LHP
376th Union High School Brady Whalen SS
406th Wingate Shane Billings CF
436th Tennessee Vincent Jackson OF
466th Oklahoma State University J.R. Davis 2B
496th Spartanburg Methodist College Tyler Lancaster C
526th UC Riverside Matt Ellis RHP
556th Mississippi State University Austin Sexton RHP
586th Baylor Daniel Castano LHP
616th University of Louisiana at Lafayette Stefan Trosclair 1B
646th Bixby High School Cade Cabbiness OF
676th California University of Pennsylvania Mick Fennel CF
706th Francis Marion University John Crowe OF
736th Monmouth University Anthony Ciavarella LHP
766th  North Carolina Spencer Trayner RHP
796th  University of Louisiana at Lafayette  Eric Carter RHP
826th Flagler College Michael O'Reilly  RHP
856th Clemson University Pat Krall LHP
886th Lewis-Clark State College Noel Gonzalez RHP
916th Vauxhall High School Josh Burgmann RHP
946th Bolivar High School Jonathan Murders 2B
976th Bellevue University Leland Tilley RHP
1006th University of West Georgia Caleb Lopes 2B
1036th Adelphi University  Jonathan Mulford RHP
1066th Michigan Jackson Lamb RHP
1096th Maryville University Robbie Gordon RHP
1126th Indiana State University Andy Young 3B
1156th University of Nebraska-Omaha Robert Calvano RHP
1186th San Jacinto North College Aaron Bond OF
1216th St. Francis High School Jeremy Ydens CF

Here are the players that have been drafted to the Kansas City Royals:

Overall Pick School Player Position
67th Pepperdine University AJ Puckett RHP
103rd Flint Hill School Khalil Lee CF
133rd Texas A&M Jace Vines RHP
163rd Creighton University Nicholas Lopez SS
193rd Dadeville High School Cal Jones CF
223rd Oregon State Travis Eckert RHP
253rd University of New Mexico Chris DeVito 1B
283rd Stetson University Walker Sheller RHP
313th Kennesaw State University Richard Lovelady LHP
343rd Stetson University Vance Vizcaino CF
373rd Colby Community College Jeremy Gwinn RHP
403rd Austin Peay Logan Gray 2B
433rd Florida Atlantic David McKay RHP
463rd Bellarmine University Mike Messier LHP
493rd Northwestern St University Nick Heath CF
523rd Seminole State College Dillion Drabble RHP
553rd Mississippi State Vance Tatum LHP
583rd Cochise College Tyler Fallwell RHP
613th Santa Rosa Junior College Anthony Bender RHP
643rd South Effingham High School Dalton Griffin CF
673rd San Jacinto College North Cody Nesbit RHP
703rd UCLA Kort Peterson OF
733rd Seattle University  Mike McCann

C
763rd  Bryant University  Robby Rinn 

1B
793rd UC Irvine  John Brontsema 3B
823rd TCU Rex Hill LHP
853rd Broward College Yordany Salva C
883rd Central Missouri Grant Gavin  RHP
913th Alabama Geoffrey Bramblett   RHP
943rd Hanahan High School Malcolm Van Buren RHP
973rd Providence Classical Christian Academy  Luke Bandy CF
1003rd Poplar Bluff High School Kameron Misner OF
1033rd Lee's Summit High School Nathan Webb RHP
1063rd California Baptist University M.J. Sanchez C
1093rd Tulane University Alex Massey RHP
1123rd Auburn University  Justin Camp RHP
1153rd Murrieta Valley High School Joey Fregosi SS
1183rd University of Rhode Island Chase Livingston C
1213th University of San Diego Taylor Kaczmarek RHP

[Editor's note: This story has been updated to include the most recent information.]

 

