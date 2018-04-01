2016 MLB Draft Tracker

SECAUCUS, New Jersey - The Major League Baseball draft has started. Stay updated on who has been drafted with our draft tracker.

Here are the Mizzou Baseball players that have been drafted so far:

Overall Pick Team Player Position 155th San Francisco Giants Ryan Howard SS 387th Seattle Mariners Reggie McClain RHP 931st Baltimore Orioles Jake Ring CF 1053rd Minnesota Twins Austin Tribby LHP

Here are the players that have been drafted to the St. Louis Cardinals:

Maryville University

Overall Pick School Player Position 23th Colegio Individualizado PJ Education School Delvin Perez SS 33th Elk Grove High School Dylan Carlson OF 34th Mississippi State Dakota Hudson RHP 70th Virginia Connor Jones RHP 106th North Carolina Zac Gallen RHP 136th USC Jeremy Martinez C 166th George County High School Walker Robbins OF 196th Stanford University Tommy Edman SS 226th North Carolina State Andrew Knizner C 256th Wichita State Sam Tewes RHP 286th Minnesota Matt Fielder OF 316th Western Kentucky University Danny Hudzina 3B 346th Vanderbilt John Kilichowski LHP 376th Union High School Brady Whalen SS 406th Wingate Shane Billings CF 436th Tennessee Vincent Jackson OF 466th Oklahoma State University J.R. Davis 2B 496th Spartanburg Methodist College Tyler Lancaster C 526th UC Riverside Matt Ellis RHP 556th Mississippi State University Austin Sexton RHP 586th Baylor Daniel Castano LHP 616th University of Louisiana at Lafayette Stefan Trosclair 1B 646th Bixby High School Cade Cabbiness OF 676th California University of Pennsylvania Mick Fennel CF 706th Francis Marion University John Crowe OF 736th Monmouth University Anthony Ciavarella LHP 766th North Carolina Spencer Trayner RHP 796th University of Louisiana at Lafayette Eric Carter RHP 826th Flagler College Michael O'Reilly RHP 856th Clemson University Pat Krall LHP 886th Lewis-Clark State College Noel Gonzalez RHP 916th Vauxhall High School Josh Burgmann RHP 946th Bolivar High School Jonathan Murders 2B 976th Bellevue University Leland Tilley RHP 1006th University of West Georgia Caleb Lopes 2B 1036th Adelphi University Jonathan Mulford RHP 1066th Michigan Jackson Lamb RHP 1096th Maryville University Robbie Gordon RHP 1126th Indiana State University Andy Young 3B 1156th University of Nebraska-Omaha Robert Calvano RHP 1186th San Jacinto North College Aaron Bond OF 1216th St. Francis High School Jeremy Ydens CF

Here are the players that have been drafted to the Kansas City Royals:

Overall Pick School Player Position 67th Pepperdine University AJ Puckett RHP 103rd Flint Hill School Khalil Lee CF 133rd Texas A&M Jace Vines RHP 163rd Creighton University Nicholas Lopez SS 193rd Dadeville High School Cal Jones CF 223rd Oregon State Travis Eckert RHP 253rd University of New Mexico Chris DeVito 1B 283rd Stetson University Walker Sheller RHP 313th Kennesaw State University Richard Lovelady LHP 343rd Stetson University Vance Vizcaino CF 373rd Colby Community College Jeremy Gwinn RHP 403rd Austin Peay Logan Gray 2B 433rd Florida Atlantic David McKay RHP 463rd Bellarmine University Mike Messier LHP 493rd Northwestern St University Nick Heath CF 523rd Seminole State College Dillion Drabble RHP 553rd Mississippi State Vance Tatum LHP 583rd Cochise College Tyler Fallwell RHP 613th Santa Rosa Junior College Anthony Bender RHP 643rd South Effingham High School Dalton Griffin CF 673rd San Jacinto College North Cody Nesbit RHP 703rd UCLA Kort Peterson OF 733rd Seattle University Mike McCann C 763rd Bryant University Robby Rinn 1B 793rd UC Irvine John Brontsema 3B 823rd TCU Rex Hill LHP 853rd Broward College Yordany Salva C 883rd Central Missouri Grant Gavin RHP 913th Alabama Geoffrey Bramblett RHP 943rd Hanahan High School Malcolm Van Buren RHP 973rd Providence Classical Christian Academy Luke Bandy CF 1003rd Poplar Bluff High School Kameron Misner OF 1033rd Lee's Summit High School Nathan Webb RHP 1063rd California Baptist University M.J. Sanchez C 1093rd Tulane University Alex Massey RHP 1123rd Auburn University Justin Camp RHP 1153rd Murrieta Valley High School Joey Fregosi SS 1183rd University of Rhode Island Chase Livingston C 1213th University of San Diego Taylor Kaczmarek RHP

[Editor's note: This story has been updated to include the most recent information.]